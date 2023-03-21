Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Jack Henry
Deodorant
$18.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jack Henry
cruelty free certified plant based formulas sustainable packaging fair trade certified certified organic ingredients
Need a few alternatives?
Jurlique
Refreshing Citrus Duo Set
BUY
$62.00
$74.00
Jurlique
Curie
Deodorant Stick 3-pack
BUY
$42.00
Curie
Jack Henry
Deodorant
BUY
$18.00
Jack Henry
Jack Henry
Cleanse+ Bodywash
BUY
$34.00
Jack Henry
More from Jack Henry
Jack Henry
Hair Clay
BUY
$28.00
Jack Henry
Jack Henry
Deodorant
BUY
$18.00
Jack Henry
Jack Henry
Cleanse+ Bodywash
BUY
$34.00
Jack Henry
Jack Henry
Balance
BUY
$125.00
Jack Henry
More from Body Care
Jurlique
Refreshing Citrus Duo Set
BUY
$62.00
$74.00
Jurlique
Curie
Deodorant Stick 3-pack
BUY
$42.00
Curie
Jack Henry
Deodorant
BUY
$18.00
Jack Henry
Jack Henry
Cleanse+ Bodywash
BUY
$34.00
Jack Henry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted