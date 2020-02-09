Denman

Denman Cushion Brush Nylon Bristles, 7-row

$14.88

Style and detangle like a pro with this Denman Cushion Brush, Nylon Bristles. This hairbrush has soft, flexible bristles that never snag and always keep hair protected and smooth. This is the classic brush for styling hair from the professionals at Denman. The nylon bristle brush features seven rows of smooth, round-ended nylon pins that provide exceptional grip and control for maintaining tension on the hair while styling. The rubber-pad backing is ideal for smoothing hair, creating sleek bob shapes and flipping ends out. The Denman classic styling brush also has a comfortable, ergonomic handle to keep you styling with ease. Denman Cushion Brush Nylon Bristles, 7-Row:.