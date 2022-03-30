dENiZEN

Plus Size Mid-rise 5″ Jean Shorts

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 84% Cotton, 14% Polyester, 2% Elastane Garment Length: Above Knee Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 5 Inches Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Casual Fit Pockets: Back Patch Pocket, Front Scoop Pocket, Front Coin Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84137490 UPC: 195901070723 Item Number (DPCI): 014-22-0025 Origin: Imported Description DENIZEN® from Levi's® Women's Plus Essential Stretch Mid Rise 5-inch Shorts are shorts, but they're not that short. They have a medium waist and classic 5-pocket styling up top, with a cute cuff showing off raw-edged hem below. Premium Essential Stretch fabric moves and flexes with you, so you stay cool AND comfortable. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.