Lisa Says Gah

Denim Wine Tote

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lisa Says Gah

It's time to dress up your wine! Our all-new wine totes are here in denim, made in San Francisco and printed in the US with 100% biodegradable inks. Grab a tote in all of your favorite prints, like LSG's signature Brown or Black Cow prints, and KJP's sweetest floral and warp check prints. Not carrying wine around? This style totally works as a mini handbag, too!