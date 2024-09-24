Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Madewell
Denim V-neck Midi Dress
$158.00
$118.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Got The Key Burgundy Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$55.20
$69.00
Lulus
Eloquii
Maxi Dress W Back Cutout
BUY
$49.97
$99.95
Eloquii
Zara
Midi Topstitch Dress Zw Collection
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Nobody's Child
Burgundy Twist Shoulder Andrea Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Nobody's Child
More from Madewell
Madewell
The Davina Slingback Pump
BUY
$118.50
$158.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Justine Knee Boot
BUY
$246.00
$328.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Essential Bucket Tote
BUY
$133.50
$178.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Essential Sling Crossbody Bag
BUY
$111.00
$148.00
Madewell
More from Dresses
Lulus
Got The Key Burgundy Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$55.20
$69.00
Lulus
Eloquii
Maxi Dress W Back Cutout
BUY
$49.97
$99.95
Eloquii
Zara
Midi Topstitch Dress Zw Collection
BUY
$69.90
Zara
Nobody's Child
Burgundy Twist Shoulder Andrea Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Nobody's Child
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted