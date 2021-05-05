Eloquii

Denim Utility Dress

$129.95

Buy Now Review It

At Eloquii

Denim utility dress Easy fit A line dress Functional hidden button placket Chest pockets Shirring sleeve button closure Separate belt Non stretch woven denim Midi length Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 47" 100% Cotton Care: Machine wash on a cold, gentle cycle with like colors. Use only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1247049