Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Denim Tube Skirt
$265.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marina Rinaldi
Super stretch denim tube skirt with belt loops, me... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Ashley Graham Once Split Her Jeans On A Date
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Alexa Chung for AG
Kety Denim Mini Skirt
$180.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Zara
Denim Midi Skirt With Ripped Details
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Draper James for ELOQUII
Scallop A-line Skirt
$95.00
from
Draper James
BUY
J.Crew
Swiss Dot Pom-pom Skirt
$69.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Igloo Crop Flare Jeans
$255.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Canoa Asymmetrical Denim Skirt
$265.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Becher Stretch Denim Top
$225.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi
Idioma Super Stretch Wide Leg Jeans
$225.00
$134.97
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skirts
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted