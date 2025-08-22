Madewell

Denim Scoopneck Cutaway Vest In Dowe Wash

$98.00 $41.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

"Susan has done it again! This balm removes all traces of my makeup and love they way it immediately emulsifies as you add water and massage." – Alyssa, PA Notes from the lab WHEN TO USE PM Use as a first cleanse to remove dirt, oil, sunscreen and other impurities. HOW TO USE Using dry hands, work into palms and massage onto dry skin. Add water to emulsify and rinse. Follow with second cleanse. HOW MUCH TO USE Use a quarter amount or as needed. SENSITIVE SKIN DRY SKIN ACNE PRONE SKIN AGING SKIN COMBINATION SKIN