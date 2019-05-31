Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Lost Ink
Denim Pencil Skirt With Exposed Button-fly
$68.00
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Addition Elle
lus size midi denim skirt. Sits high at the waist and falls below the knee for a flattering fit.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Appliquéd Striped Cotton-poplin Pencil Skirt
$960.00
$480.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Gucci
Floral-jacquard Midi Skirt
$1300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Clean Pencil Skirt In Crepe
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
J.W. Anderson
Knee Length Skirt
$810.00
from
The Corner
BUY
More from Lost Ink
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Jersey Wrap Dress With Frill
$58.00
$23.20
from
CoEdition
BUY
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Belted Sweater Dress
$68.00
$40.79
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Wrap Dress
$78.00
from
CoEdition
BUY
DETAILS
Lost Ink
Plus Size Shirt With Ruffle Sleeves
$64.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Skirts
DETAILS
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
AMUR
Vicky Skirt
$398.00
from
Maison de Mode
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Pleated Wrap-front Skirt
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Ashton Sweater Pencil Skirt
$198.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted