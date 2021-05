Oak + Fort

Denim Paper Bag Shorts

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oak + Fort

A warm weather staple - these denim paperbag shorts have an elasticated waistband and cuffed hems. Wear it with cropped tees or a fitted tank. Model is 5'8" and is wearing a size S. | Measurements: 32" bust, 23" waist and 33" hips.