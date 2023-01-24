Madewell

Denim Oversized Shirtdress In Springvale Wash

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Your favorite denim shirt in dress form featuring all the classic deets: a point collar, patch pocket and buttons all down the front. Coming in 100 percent cotton, try it with a bandana for a little pop of color. Oversized fit. Falls 35" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Pockets. Machine wash. Import. NK307