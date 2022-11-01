NA-KD

Denim Overknee Boots

£60.95

Buy Now Review It

At NA-KD

Not 100% satisfied with your recent NA-KD purchase? We are happy to accept returns and refund items that are in original condition, within 30 days of receiving your order. We charge a return fee that will be deducted from your refund. See the cost for your country here. Any product you return must be in the same condition you received it. Returned items must not be used, washed or altered in any way. All items will be reviewed individually upon return. For information on how to return your order, check your return slip or click here. We provide one return label for each order. You can use it within 30 days from receiving your order. If you want to make a second return, we will charge a small fee which will be deducted from your refund. More information you can find here. If the goods are damaged when delivered, you can send them back for free and get a full refund. If you would like to change your item for a different color or size, please return your unwanted item and place a new order. If your refund is accepted, we will refund the price you paid for your item back to your original payment method. If we receive a returned item in an unsuitable condition, the refund will become void, and the item/s will be sent back to you. Due to hygiene reasons, we only accept underwear and swimwear with the hygienic sticker still attached. The items you wish to return are your responsibility until we receive them. It’s a good idea to get insurance for the value of the items you are returning and obtain proof of postage. We are not responsible for any items that are returned to us by mistake. You can request to receive your item back, in the instance that it is located at our warehouse. We will charge 30 EUR for creating freight documents and shipping it to you. Returns usually take 14 days to be received and processed. When your return has been processed, a refund will be issued to your original payment method, this could take up to 5 workdays. We will keep in touch with you along the way and send you an email once it’s all done. We are happy to accept returns and refund items that are in original condition, within 30 days of receiving your order. We charge a return fee that will be deducted from your refund. See the cost for your country here.