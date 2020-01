ALEXACHUNG

Denim Overalls

£355.00

Ecru denim Hook-fastening shoulder straps, button fastenings along sides 98% cotton, 2% elastane; lining: 100% cotton. Machine wash. Made in Italy. ALEXACHUNG's overalls were styled on the Spring '19 runway in the exact way we imagine the designer herself would wear them - with a boyish shirt underneath and loose, tousled hair. They've been made in Italy from ecru denim woven with hint of stretch and have a retro wide-leg shape.