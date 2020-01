& Other Stories

Denim Overall Jumpsuit

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Belted denim jumpsuit with six pockets and a relaxed fit pant leg. Detailed with an attached belt. Front rise (shoulder to gusset): 69cm / 27.2 (size 36) Length of inseam: 74.5cm / 29.3 Model wears: EU 36/ UK 10/ US 6 / Small