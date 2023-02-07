Goldsign

Denim Midi Skirt

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes GOLDSIGN's skirt is made from dark-blue denim and borrows elements from traditional jeans. Designed with a five pocket construction, it has a column silhouette and falls to a split, midi hem. Wear yours with a patterned top and sneakers. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Midi-length, designed to be worn at the waist Mid-weight, non-stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size 26 View size guide Details & Care Dark-blue denim Button and concealed zip fastening at front 100% cotton Hand wash Designer wash: Covell This item has been imported Delivery & Returns Find out more about our delivery options. Try items in the comfort of your own home. If they're not quite right, you've got 28 days to request an exchange or return and send them back to us. We'll collect them from your home or office for free.