Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Denim Maxi Skirt In Croswell Wash
$128.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo : C
Pleated Long Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Belted Flared Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Denim Maxi Skirt In Croswell Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Zara
Sparkle Midi Skirt
BUY
$109.00
Zara
More from Madewell x Alexa Chung
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Denim Maxi Skirt In Croswell Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Workwear Jeans
BUY
$168.00
Madewell
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Denim Overalls In Hockley Wash
BUY
$188.00
Madewell
Madewell x Alexa Chung
Oversized Denim Shirt In Dunklin Wash
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
More from Skirts
Peppermayo
Stealth Mode Mini Skirt
BUY
$68.00
Peppermayo
Uniqlo : C
Pleated Long Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Belted Flared Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo : C
Pleated Long Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted