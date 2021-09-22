Rachel Comey x Target

Denim Jumpsuit

$55.00

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Ankle Inseam Length: 29 Inches Fit: Straight with a Relaxed Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Front Half Length Zipper Neckline: V Neck Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: Front Patch Pocket, Back Patch Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639322 UPC: 195994262210 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3764 Origin: Imported Description For a chic one-and-done look that still offers plenty of versatile styling, add the Denim Jumpsuit from Rachel Comey x Target to your wardrobe. This sleeveless jumpsuit features a V-neckline with a front zipper closure for a sleek look, taken up a notch with a self-belted waistline that creates a shapely silhouette. 100% cotton fabric with a soft denim weave lends comfortable wear alongside the straight-leg cut and overall relaxed fit. The indigo blue color makes for a sophisticated look when the jumpsuit is worn on its own, but it can just as easily be paired with a printed turtleneck or blouse underneath. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details.