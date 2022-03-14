Labeca London

Denim Joggers

£155.00 £93.00

At Labeca London

Can’t say goodbye to cosy joggers as we enter the warmer seasons? You don’t have to! With our Denim Joggers in a classic mid-wash blue, you can maintain that casual, loose fit look in a more chic and stylish way. An elasticated waistband teamed with elasticated ankle cuffs make this denim item look and feel effortless. Pair with our Ribbed Button Up Long Sleeve Top for an on-trend outfit or pair with our Capri Linen Jacket and heels for a smarter look; appropriate for either dinner and drinks with friends or a dress-down day at work.