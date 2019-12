Fenty

Denim Corset Dress

£620.00

Raw Japanese denim corset dress in Indigo with curved side cutouts. Pointed collar. FENTY-engraved button closure. Denim corseted dress in Indigo Can be worn as a dress or a shirt Curved side cut-outs Darts in the back for a rounded volume Contrast topstitching Two patch pockets on the chest with FENTY-engraved snap buttons Pointed collar Cinched waist 99% cotton, 1% elastane Made in Italy The model is 175 cm and is wearing size 40