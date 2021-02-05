H&M

Denim Bucket Hat

$12.99

Conscious Lee x H&MNew Arrival Lee x H&M. Bucket hat in denim made from a linen and organic cotton blend. Lee logo at front in recycled polyester fabric. Sweatband in organic cotton. Thread made from recycled polyester. Denim manufactured without environmentally harmful chemicals in an energy-saving, water-efficient process. Size The model is 176cm/5'9" and wears a size XS/S Composition Cotton 85%, Linen 15% Sustainably sourced materials Organic cotton 85% Art. No. 0943932001