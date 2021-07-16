Denby

Denby Quartz Rose Jug, Pink, 1.5l

At John Lewis

Product code: 68246003 Made in the UK John Lewis & Partners + Denby is a collaboration of colour, texture and passion. Our unique Quartz Rose pottery range is inspired by minerals and handcrafted in Derbyshire, England with rich, textural glazes in blush pink and soft blues. This Quartz Rose jug is dishwasher, microwave and freezer safe. The irregular, textured sides make it an attractive, decorative piece for a kitchen shelf as well as for use at the dining table. Made at the Denby Pottery using locally sourced clay, each piece of Denby stoneware is handcrafted using pottery skills passed down through generations and can pass through as many as 20 pairs of hands. Every item of pottery is still expertly glazed by craftsmen and the distinctive glazes are renowned for their practicality, durability and chip resistance. Choose the perfect china All our china is made from clay and kiln-fired for durability. Except for pieces with special trims, everything is dishwasher safe. Below are a few options to consider when choosing your perfect china. Earthenware Strong and practical, perfect for everyday. Its cream colour and low firing temperatures allow for designed pieces. Stoneware Tougher than earthenware and chip resistant. Ideal for heavy use and can often go into the oven to temperatures of up to 250°C. Terracotta Uses a clay with a rich body colour giving the characteristic base colour, and has a low glaze firing allowing bright coloured glazes. Porous body allows for good thermal expansion and contraction properties making it an ideal body for cookware such as tagines and roasters. Porcelain Delicate yet strong. Carefully selected clays give whiteness and translucency. It can often go from oven to table. Fine china The synthetic bone ash used in fine china makes it a more affordable alternative to bone china whilst maintaining the benefits - strength, translucency and delicacy. Bone china Bone china is made from 40% bone ash. This makes strong yet thin and delicate pieces which are microwave, dishwasher* and oven safe making each piece ideal for everyday use, not just formal. *Unless product has metallic details - always check individual item for specific care instructions