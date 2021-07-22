Denby

Denby Portobello Medium Coupe Plate, 21cm, Orchard Green

At John Lewis

A contemporary design with higher sides, this coupe plate is ideal for serving dishes with more liquid. Making food look beautiful as a side, salad or dessert plate, it has a pastel glaze and contrasting rim. Made in England using locally sourced clay, each piece of Denby stoneware is hand-crafted using pottery skills passed down through generations. The distinctive Denby glazes are expertly made by craftsmen and are renowned for their practicality, durability and resistance to chipping. The stoneware is safe to use in the dishwasher (with care), freezer and microwave, and in the oven up to 250°C. Pottery can crack when exposed to sudden changes in temperature so bring items slowly up or down in temperature to avoid such cracks and to keep your product in the best condition for years to come. Choose the perfect china All our china is made from clay and kiln-fired for durability. Except for pieces with special trims, everything is dishwasher safe. Below are a few options to consider when choosing your perfect china. Earthenware Strong and practical, perfect for everyday. Its cream colour and low firing temperatures allow for designed pieces. Stoneware Tougher than earthenware and chip resistant. Ideal for heavy use and can often go into the oven to temperatures of up to 250°C. Terracotta Uses a clay with a rich body colour giving the characteristic base colour, and has a low glaze firing allowing bright coloured glazes. Porous body allows for good thermal expansion and contraction properties making it an ideal body for cookware such as tagines and roasters. Porcelain Delicate yet strong. Carefully selected clays give whiteness and translucency. It can often go from oven to table. Fine china The synthetic bone ash used in fine china makes it a more affordable alternative to bone china whilst maintaining the benefits - strength, translucency and delicacy. Bone china Bone china is made from 40% bone ash. This makes strong yet thin and delicate pieces which are microwave, dishwasher* and oven safe making each piece ideal for everyday use, not just formal. *Unless product has metallic details - always check individual item for specific care instructions