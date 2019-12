Joseph

Joseph's 'Den' pants are reworked in buttery tobacco leather that slots perfectly into this season's neutral palette. Made in France, they're cut to sit high on the waist and have a slightly stretchy lining, making them super comfortable. They're finished with functional buttons at the front and have neat straight legs that are cropped just above the ankle. Wear yours with shades of cream, olive-green and chocolate.