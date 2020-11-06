J. Hannah

Demi Signet Pearl

$498.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Hannah

Historically, pearls have signified the wisdom of experience; they are totems of protection and luck; they are symbols of balance, strength, and calm energy. Our Pearl Demi Signet places a delicate pearl in our classic Demi Signet framework. At about half the size of the original Signet, the Demi is designed for pinky fingers a re-envisioning of classic signet rings. Available in solid 14k gold or sterling silver. Signet is set with a Japanese Akoya Cultured Pearl.