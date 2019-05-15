J. Hannah

The Demi Signet is a smaller, more delicate counterpart to J. Hannah’s signature Signet ring. At about half the size of the original Signet, the Demi is designed for pinky fingers—a re-envisioning of classic signet rings. It’s the ring your grandfather wore with a modern feminine sensibility. The updated size option is designed for versatility: small enough to be integrated easily into a your regular lineup but distinct enough to make a statement when worn alone.