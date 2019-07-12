Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Demas Sandal

$108.95$69.90
At Nordstrom
A demure kitten heel provides just-right lift to a svelte strappy sandal furnished with a memory foam footbed for comfort that lasts from desk to dinner.
Featured in 2 stories
22 Designer Finds To Buy At Nordstrom's Big Sale
by Eliza Huber
Your Dream Summer Shoes Are On Sale At Nordstrom
by Eliza Huber