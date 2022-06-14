Adam and Eve

Deluxe Thumper 9″ Silicone Rabbit Vibrator

$152.99 $45.99

Description Let this rabbit have you ooh and ahh with naughty delight. The ultra-smooth silicone shaft is designed to reach your g-spot while a raised nubby area in the tip thumps in and out, driving you wild. Meanwhile, the flexible bunny ear clitoral stimulator tickles and teases you externally. Apply your favourite water-based lubricant and start playtime, exploring nine thumping functions and nine vibration functions using independent controls to mix and match your favourite combinations. Made from premium body-safe materials, this deluxe vibrator is conveniently waterproof and USB-rechargeable, and best washed with toy cleaner. Features * Raised nubby thumping tip * Flexible bunny ear clitoral stimulator * 9 thumping functions * 9 vibration functions * Independent thumbing & vibration controls * Ultra-smooth premium body-safe silicone * Waterproof * USB-rechargeable * 5-year warranty Size Length: 9" (22.9 cm) Insertable length: 5.5" (14 cm) Insertable width: 1.45" (3.7 cm)