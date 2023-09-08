United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Harry & David
Deluxe “thinking Of You” Gift Basket
$109.99
At Harry & David
Moose Munch® Premium Popcorn - classic caramel (10 oz) Thuringer sausage (5 oz) Busseto Milano Italia dry salami (6 oz) Sharp white cheddar cheese (4 oz) Three-seed crackers (4 oz) Pepper and Onion Relish (10 oz) Sesame sticks (12 oz) Baklava (5 oz) Chocolate Decadence Cake (12.5 oz) Raspberry galettes (5.25 oz) Rainbow berry gummies (6 oz) Mixed nuts [cashews, almonds, walnuts, pecans] (4 oz) Pre-printed THINKING OF YOU removable sticker Fir wood crate with chalkboard, 10 in Sq x 6.6 in H (25.4 cm x 16.7 cm)