Tracey Boyd
Deluxe Tamboured Demi-lune Cabinet
$1798.00$1438.40
At Anthropologie
The Deluxe Tamboured collection is our most luxurious-to-date take on a decidedly 1950s, mid-century silhouette. Crafted in a demi-lune silhouette, this petite cabinet can be placed in an entryway, walk-in closet, or wherever additional storage is needed. A white marble top lends a fresh touch to the silky appearance of its rosewood veneer, while polished brass-capped hardware complements its exquisite tambour doors that slide open and close with ease.