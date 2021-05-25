Tracey Boyd

Deluxe Tamboured Demi-lune Cabinet

$1798.00 $1438.40

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

The Deluxe Tamboured collection is our most luxurious-to-date take on a decidedly 1950s, mid-century silhouette. Crafted in a demi-lune silhouette, this petite cabinet can be placed in an entryway, walk-in closet, or wherever additional storage is needed. A white marble top lends a fresh touch to the silky appearance of its rosewood veneer, while polished brass-capped hardware complements its exquisite tambour doors that slide open and close with ease.