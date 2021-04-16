Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
SensatioNail
Deluxe Stripgel Starter Kit
£89.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Deluxe StripGel Starter Kit
Need a few alternatives?
Red Carpet Manicure
Gel Polish Pro Kit
BUY
£89.99
Sally Beauty
Red Carpet Manicure
Professional Pro 45 Led Light Kit 7 Piece
BUY
£89.95
FeelUnique
People of Color
Lili'uokalani Nail Polish
BUY
$12.00
Kohl's
Zoya
All Snuggled Up Quad
BUY
$18.00
Amazon
More from SensatioNail
SensatioNail
Scarlet Red Gel Starter Kit
BUY
£49.99
Argos
SensatioNail
Sensationail "pink Chiffon" Gel Nail Polish 8-piece Starter Kit
BUY
$25.99
Target
More from Nails
Red Carpet Manicure
Gel Polish Pro Kit
BUY
£89.99
Sally Beauty
Red Carpet Manicure
Professional Pro 45 Led Light Kit 7 Piece
BUY
£89.95
FeelUnique
People of Color
Lili'uokalani Nail Polish
BUY
$12.00
Kohl's
Zoya
All Snuggled Up Quad
BUY
$18.00
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted