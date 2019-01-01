Deluxe Replica Coffret Set
$50.00
Jour d’Hermès is femininity in fragrance form. A celebration of the birth and rebirth of women, every day, Jour d’Hermès highlights female beauty while maintaining the mystery of each individual woman.
From surprise to magic and from magic to enchantment, Eau des Merveilles leads us by the nose on a dream cloud. A multi-faceted novel built on a woody amber accord that resonates right through to the top notes, it was created in 2004 by Ralph Schwieger and Nathalie Feisthauer and successfully rises to the challenge of being a sparkling fragrance for women with not a flower in sight.
The scent of the HERMÈS girls, Twilly d'Hermès is a daring fragrance woven with striking ginger and sensual tuberose—floral, spicy, and oriental. Ginger, tuberose, and sandalwood are given a new twist. Combined differently, they become searing spice, a disconcerting attraction, a revelation of the carnal.
With Eau De Rhubarbe Ecarlate, Christine Nagel has created her first Cologne for HERMèS. Unprecedented and bold, more vegetal than citrus, it gives us the crisp, acidic freshness of rhubarb made velvety smooth with white musks.