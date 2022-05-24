Lovehoney

Deluxe Rechargeable Mini Glitter Massage Wand Vibrator

$69.95 $34.97

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Mini though it may be, this pocket-sized massage wand vibrator brings glitz and glamour to your nights in. Featuring 7 sensational vibration patterns, each with 10 intensity levels, it's a travel-ready companion ideal for glittery gratification sessions. Caress achy shoulders and necks, or direct the rounded head to more intimate areas for thrill-gasms aplenty. Finished with a glittery crimson sheen, its sparkling design makes solo sessions even more exciting. Smother the head of your wand with water-based lube for the slickest experience. Please note: for external use only. Not for anal use.