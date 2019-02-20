Fetish Fantasy

Deluxe Position Master With Cuffs

£45.99

Buy Now Review It

At sexshop365

Let your imagination take you beyond your physical limits with the incredible Deluxe Position Master with Cuffs. This inflatable position pillow has a hollow center designed to anchor a super strong nylon strap, which then connects to a pair of heavy duty metal cuffs. Once your subject is bent over the wedge shaped pillow and strapped in, they're unable to move or escape while their hands are cuffed to the strap's heavy duty O ring centerpiece.