Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Bouqs Co
Deluxe Monthly Subscription
$52.00
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Bouqs Co
Need a few alternatives?
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Urbanstems
Double Bouquets
$100.00
$80.00
from
Urbanstems
BUY
The Bouqs Co
Exuberance Colorful Rose Mix Bouquet
$39.00
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
Urban Stems
The Firecracker
$70.00
from
Urban Stems
BUY
More from The Bouqs Co
The Bouqs Co
Monthly Flower Delivery
$52.00
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
The Bouqs Co
Standout Bouquet
$59.00
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
The Bouqs Co
Exuberance Colorful Rose Mix Bouquet
$39.00
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
The Bouqs Co
Mom-osa Bouquet
$59.00
from
The Bouqs Co
BUY
More from Plants
Uncommon Goods
Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
$34.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Cost Plus World Market
Faux Fern Kokedama Hanging Decor Set Of 3
$29.97
$22.47
from
Cost Plus World Market
BUY
Project 62
Artificial Succulent In Wood Pot
$14.99
from
Target
BUY
Costa Farms
Money Tree
$31.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted