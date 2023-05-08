Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Backpacks
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Metro Backpack
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At MZ Wallace
Need a few alternatives?
USPECLARE
Clear Stadium Approved Backpack
BUY
$10.99
$25.99
Amazon
Lo & Sons
The Rowledge Backpack
BUY
$372.00
$465.00
Lo & Sons
Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Quilted Nylon School Backpack
BUY
$99.97
$200.00
Nordstrom Rack
Everlane
The Renew Rucksack
BUY
£63.00
£90.00
Everlane
More from MZ WALLACE
MZ WALLACE
Metro Clutch
BUY
$85.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Crossbody
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Metro Belt Bag
BUY
$145.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Small Sutton
BUY
$245.00
MZ Wallace
More from Backpacks
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Metro Backpack
BUY
$275.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Metro Backpack
BUY
$275.00
MZ Wallace
Herschel
Little America Backpack
BUY
$83.99
$120.00
Herschel
Patagonia
Arbor 30l Roll Top Backpack
BUY
$109.65
$129.00
Backcountry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted