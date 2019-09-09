Deluxe Comfort

Lovers Cushion

$41.50

Buy Now Review It

The Lover's Cushion is a creative way to enhance lovemaking.It is anatomically-designed to fit, no matter what size you are. This cushion lifts the hips, optimizes the angle and allows his knees to assume a more comfortable position for the closest experience possible.The Lover's Cushion was created to enhance lovemaking by improving the angles and depth of penetration, and it really works. The Lover's Cushion has an innovative ergonomic construction which increases muscle comfort during sex, allowing for protection of the tailbone and hip.As an added bonus, the Lover's Cushion was designed by gynecologists in Europe to help couples engage in unique sex positions to increase the likelihood of insemination. Men get a deeper and more sensual penetration and women get a more fulfilling and stimulating experience when using the anatomically-designed Lover's Cushion.Spice up those intimate moments. Our scientifically-sculpted Lover's Cushion is an anatomically-designed sex cushion that will lift, tilt, and hold the hips up, at the perfect angle for the absolute most pleasurable position possible.