Sagaform

Deluxe Cheese Grater & Server

$39.99

The perfect accessories and tool for you kitchen are all here with the Nature Collection by Sagaform. Our Nature product series is our popular selection of oak tools for food preparation and serving! Expanded with exciting and decorative pieces created in collaboration with a number of different designers, you'll always find a lovely addition that will look perfect on the table or kitchen for every day or special occasions.Our multifunction cheese grater is the best way to shred delicious cheese product for tasty and quick morsels and comes with a built-in serving tray so you can adequately provide appetizers at your dinner party or formal event.PRODUCT FEATURES Dimensions: 11.37” x 2.75” x 1.62” Solid Oak Wood Body Stainless Steel Grater Durable and Practical Lovely Gift PackagingPERFECT CHEESE SHREDDING AND SERVINGEasily grate delicious cheese to snack on for yourself or serve to a host of guests. Our amazing 2-in-1 grater and serving tray will be the best addition to your food prep equipment so you can create quick and easy morsels for everyone to enjoy. A sturdy stainless steel grater will mince your cheese to perfectly fine strands. The cheese will fall in the tray underneath it and the greater can be removed for easy serving.The Nature Collection is produced by Sagaform, a Scandinavian Lifestyle brand with over 20 years’ experience. We feature attractive products that are thoughtfully designed to be both functional and beautiful to look at. Our products are perfect as gifts for every occasion, even if that occasion is a little pick me up for oneself! Through our cooperation with well-known designers we can offer gifts with that little extra and Scandinavian design fits in everyone’s home. We know how important it is to have the right gift and we work hard every day to give you gift solutions for you and your customers. We wish you the best gift occasions!