Harry Potter

Deluxe Advent Calendar

$77.99

Buy Now Review It

At Firebox

The most magical build-up to Christmas 24 doors of secret Harry Potter goodiesNo spoilers but the contents of this bad boy are seriously goodThe perfect present for your favourite Potterhead No chocolate frogs here Related ProductsHarry Potter Sorting Hat Mug£16.99$21.99€19.99Harry Potter House Pride Mugs£13.99$18.99€16.99The Gin Advent Calendar£124.99$161.99€144.99Harry Potter Cauldron Mug£12.99$16.99€15.99World's Smallest Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat£9.99$12.99€11.99Harry Potter PowerSquad£14.99$19.99€17.99Millennium Falcon Desk Lamp£49.99$64.99€57.99Blockbuster Party Game£19.99$25.99€23.99Die Hard Christmas Gift Set£16.99$21.99€19.99Description Honeydukes are all sold out of chocolate advent calendars. You and your wizard pals are going to have to make do with all of these amazing goodies instead! Celebrate Christmas like a true Potterhead and crack one of these doors open every day in December. Each ‘room’ of the calendar is a veritable miniature Room of Requirements, bestowing upon you a surprise to make those dreary Winter days merry and bright. Let’s just say you’ll be grateful that you chose this over one of those crap Honeydukes chocolate ones! Spoiler alert! Here’s a sneak preview of the gifts inside this magical cube: pin badges, character backpack buddies, wand backpack buddies and even a Harry Potter snow globe. More detail and specification