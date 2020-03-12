American Family Safety

Deluxe 72 Hour Emergency Survival Kit – 1 Person

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At American Family Safety

The Deluxe 72 Hour Emergency Survival Kit provides one person with complete 72-hour emergency preparedness. Sleep better tonight knowing you’re prepared for any emergency. The Department of Homeland Security recommends that everyone have an emergency kit on hand. Our Deluxe 72 Hour Emergency Survival Kit has everything recommended by the Department of Homeland Security and more! Housed in an easy-to-see bright red backpack, the Deluxe 72 Hour Emergency Survival Kit (a complete 3-day supply) contains food, water, light, first aid supplies, tools and protection against the harsh elements of weather and particulate contaminants.