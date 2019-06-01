Delta Toast

Deltatoast

£34.50

Buy Now Review It

The world's first and only perpendicular action toaster, DeltaToast is a radical re-invention of the non-electric toaster (i.e. stovetop toaster). It holds the bread in a perpendicular position with respect to the heat source and, as a result, the slice is toasted on both sides simultaneously. With other stovetop and camping toasters you have to flip the bread to toast both sides. The toaster's stylish triangular or "delta" shape allows for a much more efficient heating relative to other stovetop alternatives. So you use less energy and toasting is faster. DeltaToast is very compact and was designed specifically for small kitchens - in apartments, townhouses, boats, houseboats, campers, RV's, etc. These kitchens have precious little countertop space to host a common electric toaster. Important note for ELECTRIC COOKTOP OWNERS. THIS APPLIANCE WILL WORK ONLY ON CERTAIN ELECTRIC COOKTOPS. Proper function on electric burners depends on whether the burner has an automatic cutoff switch. Please see the product website for instructions on how to correctly determine suitability with your electric cooktop.