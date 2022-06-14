Tanya Taylor

Delphine Dress

$675.00 $540.00

A statement silhouette of the season, Delphine is a novel midi dress, designed in recycled taffeta. Featuring a spontaneous and sculptural draped ruffle overlaying a slight peplum, with adjustable shoulder ties and a tiered mini skirt, Delphine adds playful polish to any event. Product Details: • Midi length • Square neckline with ruffle detail • Adjustable cord ties • Lined • Hidden side zipper Fit Details: • True to size • Vie is 5’8” and wears a size 0 Materials & Care: • Self: 67% Recycled Polyester, 33% Polyester. Lining: 100% Cotton. • Dry clean only