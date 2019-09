Clarks

Deloria Gia

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Clarks

An upper with a generous amount of coverage elevates this open-back sandal heel. An ankle strap buckle closure provides a secure fit, and an OrthoLite® footbed provides serious underfoot comfort. A stacked block heel and a rubber outsole give it balance and durability. Pair it with a maxi dress or your favorite pair of denim shorts.