Alice + Olivia

Delora Midi Dress

$495.00 $199.99

Buy Now Review It

At GILT

About the brand: Hollywood favorite alice + olivia offers whimsical, flirty apparel for the modern woman - for every day and any occasion. Founded in NYC by Stacey Bendet, alice + olivia is inspired by femininity and a love for vintage fashion. Flattering fits and fun, colorful fabrics & prints set alice + olivia apart from other contemporary brands. Delora Midi Dress in beautiful blooms black with mesh design and ruched sides Approximately 43in from shoulder to hem This item tends to run small (based on Member feedback). We recommend sizing up for your best fit. Model is 5'9.5 and is wearing a size 2. Measurements may vary slightly by size. Center back zipper with hook-and-eye closure Shell: 84% nylon, 16% elastane Lining A: 95% polyester, 5% elastane Lining B: 94% polyester, 6% spandex Dry clean only Imported Our products are 100% genuine. In some cases we purchase merchandise from trusted independent suppliers and not directly from the brand owner. In all cases we stand by the authenticity of every product sold on our site.