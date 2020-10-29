DeLonghi

Delonghi Comfortemp Oil-filled Radiator

$107.94

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Get a touch of style and comfort from your living space with the DeLONGHI ComforTemp Oil-Filled Radiator Off-White. This product features specially engineered thermal slots to maximize heat flow as well as maintain a low service temperature. The ComforTemp button helps save energy and money by automatically maintaining optimal room temperature. Pre-mounted wheels snap into place easily to ensure safety and mobility with no required assembly. This device comes equipped with seven oil-filled, fin heating elements to ensure maximum heating capacity in larger areas. It provides three heat settings that lets you adjust output levels for optimal, energy efficient operation. The electric oil filled radiator features an off-white finish which compliments most in-home décor.DeLONGHI ComforTemp Oil-Filled Radiator Off-White: Explore this item