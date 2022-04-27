Wade Logan

Delmita 51.2” Wide Outdoor Wicker Patio Daybed With Cushions

$559.99 $379.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This outdoor sofa set with a 2-seater sofa, a footrest and a parasol combines style and functionality and will become the focal point in your garden or patio. Thanks to the water-resistant PE rattan, the sofa set is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for daily use. The set features a sturdy steel frame, which is highly durable and stable. The UV-resistant parasol is designed to block out harmful UV rays for you. The footstool can also be detached for your convenience. The thick, removable cushions with foam filling will provide ultimate seating and lying comfort. The cushion covers can be easily removed and washed. This lounge set needs assembly. Please note: We recommend covering the sofa set in the rain, snow or frost.