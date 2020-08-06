United States
Stepney Workers Club
Dellow Canvas Sneaker Ecru
£65.00
At Couverture & The Garbstore
The Dellow Sneaker by East London shoe brand Stepney Workers Club is a classic vulcanised sneaker in a subtle ecru canvas with chunky sole detail. Constructed using a combination of traditional methods, the sneaker features a deconstructed upper, premium cushioned flexible sole and a concealed siped tread for improved grip. - Canvas upper. - Unisex. - Vulcanised rubber sole. - Chunky sole. - Ecru.