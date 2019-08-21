Stelen

Della Slip Dress In Lilac

$61.99

At Need Supply

Description Simple slip dress from Stelen. Cowl neckline. Thin elastic straps. Low back. Slightly flared hem. Unlined. Mid-calf length. Raw edges. • Stretch Charmeuse • 92% polyester, 8% elastane • Hand wash • Imported Product ID: WQ03002 Sizing Garment Measurements 13.75" chest 13" waist 46.5" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips Fit Notes Slim fit. Sizing Notes Small fits like US size 0/2 Medium fits like US size 4/6 Large fits like US size 8 Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates