Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTech & Gadgets
Dell

Dell Ultrasharp U2414h 23.8” Inch Screen Led Monitor

$350.00$149.99
At Amazon
Diagonally Viewable Size: 60.47 cm / 23.8 Inch (31.5-inch wide viewable image size). Aspect Ratio: Widescreen (16:9). Panel Type, Surface: In-plane switching, anti glare with hard coat 3H. Optimal resolution: 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz. Contrast Ratio- 1000:1 (typical), 2 Million:1 (Max) (Dynamic Contrast Ratio).
Featured in 1 story
The Best Of Amazon's 50 Days Of Holiday Deals
by Natalie Gontcharova