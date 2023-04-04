Parfums de Marly

Delina Exclusif Eau De Parfum

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parfums de Marly

KEY NOTES: - Top notes: bergamot, lychee, pear, grapefruit - Middle notes: petalia, rosa damascena, vetiver haiti orput, incense - Base notes: ambroxan, vanilla, musk, evernyl ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: This exclusive version of Delina is built around a Turkish rose essence of the finest quality, for greater sensuality, freshness and luxuriousness. This floral bouquet for aesthetes and connoisseurs breathes out all its mysteries and charms. MORE INFO: A beautiful expression of femininity, Delina Exclusif is presented in a powdery pink attire and composed around a harmony of Turkish rose that encapsulates sensuality, freshness and luxuriousness. The eau de parfum takes aesthetes and connoisseurs on an impromptu stroll of an oriental garden flourishing with orange, palm, jasmine and olive trees. The overarching narrative is one of mystery and charm as the freshness of a fruity bergamot-pear-lychee trio grows into burnt oud notes before sinking into a bed of soft and heady amber. INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Aqua (Water), Alpha-isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Linalool, Coumarin, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral