Outdoor Wood Burning 24in Fire Pit

$129.99 $110.49

Heavy duty and rust resistant: the square shaped metal fire pit is made of durable steel and the fire bowl has a finishing with a bronze high temperature paint for heat and rust resistance.Portable function allows the fire pit to be moved anywhere according to your needs. It has a decorative five-pointed star shapes that match with any outdoor style. Easy to set up: easy to assemble using only 1 tool and will take 5 minutes to complete; provides a relaxing fire and warmth for you when you were still swimming in the pool and the evening air was cool.The fire pit is nice for recreational use,for a patio,deck, backyard or while camping. Extra deep design: the fire bowl is 24 inches in length by 20 inches height by 20.7 inches width and weight of 30 pounds, which makes the fireplace, large and deep to make a large fire or a small fire. Having a lid also makes it safer when you're done with it. Nice for many people up to people to assemble around. Full set included:fire pit set includes metal spark screen for added safety from flying sparks; the spark shield works well and to top it off; it also includes a poker which is used to open the hot cover. Safe and relable:this metal fire pit is portable and it comes with a lid which makes it safer when you are done with it.